STEPHEN JOSEPH ALLEY, 63, of Kenova, died July 21 at his residence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Alley Family Cemetery; there will be no procession to the cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rollins Funeral Home. www.rollinsfh.com
HELEN BOLEN, 90, of Garrett, Ky., died July 19 at Knott County Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 24 at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Bolen Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home.
OPAL PAULINE AYERS CHILDERS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of John Childers, died July 20 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CAROLINE LEIGH GROVER, 48, of Huntington, died July 20. She was a traveling registered nurse. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Beard Mortuary; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
MERLE CARLTON JEFFERSON, 84, of Barboursville, husband of Deloris Jefferson, died July 19. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
WILLIAM DAVID MCCLOUD, 67, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Margie McCloud, died July 19 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Little Harts Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Freeman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SARAH-BROOKE PARKER MANKINS NUTINI, 36, of Huntington, died July 16 at her residence. Celebration of Life will be July 26 at First Presbyterian Church; visitation will be 10 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian's Logos Youth Program or Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. www.klingelcarpenter.com
LAURA PHELPS, 83, of Wayne, died July 20 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
EUGENE SHEPHERD, 79, of Hueysville, Ky., husband of Evelyn Shepherd, died July 19 at ARH. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Press Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Sunday and all day Monday at the funeral home.