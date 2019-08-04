The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY JEAN SUMMERS, 94, of Huntington, widow of Charles Summers, died Aug. 3 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
THOMAS RAYBURN WILSON, 82, of East Point, Ky., widower of Betty Wilson, died Aug. 2 at Highlands ARH Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Carter Funeral Home; burial at Ford Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Lancer Baptist Church.