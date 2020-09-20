The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WOODSON RICHARDSON, 74, of Pedro, Ohio, father of Kelli Jackson, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a former truck driver for Schwarmins. There will be a graveside service at noon Sept. 22, at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phillips Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MIKE ROARK, 58, of Robinette, W.Va., husband of Elva Gerl Roark, died Sept. 18 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He worked at Ellis Supply. Memorial service noon Sept. 21, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.