The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM JENNINGS CLARK, 91, of Barboursville, husband of Dorothy Clark, died July 26. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BETTY CSUHTA, 91, of Ironton, Ohio, died July 26 at Harbor Health. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
MELISSA JAMES, 48, of Ironton, Ohio, died July 25 at her residence. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD MANNS, 80, of Hart, W.Va., husband of Shirley Manns, died July 27 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Freeman Funeral Home; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
DARRYL JOE MAYNARD, 61, of Wayne, husband of Wanda Maynard, died July 23 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m .Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.