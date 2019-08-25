The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Monday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MELINDA SUSAN HABLE, of Flatwoods, Ky., wife of Kyle Hable, died Aug. 23. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JAMES CALVIN HORNER, 69, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Sherma Horner, died Aug. 24 at VA Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
VIRGINIA A. NAPIER, 84, of Lavalette, died Aug. 23 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home.