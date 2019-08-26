HUNTINGTON – Huntington Police detectives have identified a suspect who is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday, Aug. 23 in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Shawn “Tyler” Cook, 27. Cook is alleged to have used a firearm in an act of violent force during the commission of a robbery at approximately 11 a.m. Friday.

Police responded to a possible shooting in the 500 block of Bridge Street and found a man who stated he had an injury to his face and was taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later discharged.

Cook is a white male and is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short, black hair and has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He is known to travel in a 1996 gray Buick Lesabre bearing a West Virginia license plate 54M501.

Anyone with information regarding Cook’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.

