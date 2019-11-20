HUNTINGTON – Huntington police are investigating after two teenagers arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center with stab wounds early Wednesday morning.
According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, Hannah Shuler, 18, and a 16-year-old female juvenile received serious injuries from the stabbings.
The victims told police they were around the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington at about 3 a.m. Wednesday with three men when the group got into an argument and one of the men stabbed the victims. The women then went to the hospital, which was just a few blocks away.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning, but police are continuing to investigate and are hopeful an arrest will be made, Dial said.
