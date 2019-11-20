HUNTINGTON – Huntington police are investigating after two teenagers arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center with stab wounds early Wednesday morning.

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, Hannah Shuler, 18, and a 16-year-old female juvenile received serious injuries from the stabbings.

The victims told police they were around the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington at about 3 a.m. Wednesday with three men when the group got into an argument and one of the men stabbed the victims. The women then went to the hospital, which was just a few blocks away. 

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning, but police are continuing to investigate and are hopeful an arrest will be made, Dial said.

Check back later for more on this developing story.

