The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Ten people have been jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
William Isiah Petties, 38, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Lindsay Marie Bias, 23, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,000.
Christopher Jerome Gray, 31, was jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $200,000.
Brandon Quane Hudson, 34, was jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $200,000.
Christopher William Johnson, 31, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.
Lucas Anthony Delpapa, 34, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with burglary, domestic battery and battery. Bond was $20,000.
Richard Eugene Wilson, 32, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with breaking and entering, conspiracy and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Jacqueline Nicole Day, 31, was jailed at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Billy Don Kiggins, 46, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charge him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jacob Lee Shingleton, 19, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.