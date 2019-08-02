The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Ten people have been jailed on felony charges since Thursday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Clayton Dwain Adams, 53, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and grand larceny. Bond was $20,000.

Jeremy Shane Harless, 41, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery and uttering, breaking and entering of an auto and possession of a controlled substance.

Cleve Bennie Nichols, 29, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.

Aaron Glenn Nutter, 26, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a license suspended for DUI. Bond was $54,000.

Lesley Andrew White, 41, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.

Marvin Lee Hallam, 41, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with sexual assault and sexual abuse. Bond was $50,000.

Nathan Daniel Keffer, 31, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with nighttime burglary and entering without breaking. Bond was $50,000.

Laura Danielle Jackson, 29, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with 64 counts of computer fraud. Bond was not set.

 Angela Leigh Clark, 41, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with grand larceny, driving suspended and accident with an unattended vehicle. Bond was not set.

Donald B. Morgan, 41, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.