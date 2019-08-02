The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Ten people have been jailed on felony charges since Thursday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Clayton Dwain Adams, 53, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and grand larceny. Bond was $20,000.
Jeremy Shane Harless, 41, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery and uttering, breaking and entering of an auto and possession of a controlled substance.
Cleve Bennie Nichols, 29, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Aaron Glenn Nutter, 26, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a license suspended for DUI. Bond was $54,000.
Lesley Andrew White, 41, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Marvin Lee Hallam, 41, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with sexual assault and sexual abuse. Bond was $50,000.
Nathan Daniel Keffer, 31, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with nighttime burglary and entering without breaking. Bond was $50,000.
Laura Danielle Jackson, 29, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with 64 counts of computer fraud. Bond was not set.
Angela Leigh Clark, 41, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with grand larceny, driving suspended and accident with an unattended vehicle. Bond was not set.
Donald B. Morgan, 41, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.