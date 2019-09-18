HUNTINGTON — A Texas man known for violent crimes and gang activity was arrested Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into a Huntington Police Department vehicle following a brief pursuit.
Alonzo Wayne Clay Jr., of Austin, Texas, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing in a vehicle, according to a release from HPD.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force were conducting a surveillance operation in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue Wednesday when detectives saw the driver of a white vehicle with Texas plates make what they believed to be a drug transaction. An officer in a marked HPD cruiser attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of 20th Street and 9th Avenue, but the driver fled the area south to Norway Avenue.
After a brief pursuit, the vehicle drove north on 25th Street where it crashed into a vehicle driven by an HPD detective that was driving southbound on 25th Street. Both vehicles were disabled by the crash.
Clay was arrested after being removed from the vehicle. According to the release, Clay stated he ran because he had drugs and a gun in the car, and he was a convicted felon.
Detectives recovered 1,000 pills that are most likely ecstasy, approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 7 grams of cocaine, marijuana, scales, multiple cell phones and a loaded pistol.
While checking Clay for warrants, 911 advised detectives there is a nationwide alert for Clay, advising law enforcement to use extreme caution if he is encountered because he has a violent crime history and is gang related.
HPD Capt. Rocky Johnson said in a release this is exactly the kind of target the Huntington Violent Crime Task Force is looking to get off the streets.
Both Clay and the detective driving the hit vehicle were cleared by EMS at the scene. Both vehicles were towed.