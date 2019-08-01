The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Kenneth Darrell Boggs, 50, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, DUI with drugs and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.

Leo Andrew Buggs, 39, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Granville Preston Hamm, Jr., 68, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of material visually portraying a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Bond was not set.

