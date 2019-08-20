The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Tyler Lee Napier, 27, was jailed at 12 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Ernest Wayne Jarrell, 73, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with sexual abuse, first-degree sexual assault, and sexual abuse by a person in position of trust. Bond was $50,000 cash-only.
Ian Sean Mays, 37, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.