The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Ivan Lanard Gilmore, 20, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, obstructing, destruction of property and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.
Michael Gordon Sexton, 39, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Carolyn Sue Hart, 62, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.