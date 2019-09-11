The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Ivan Lanard Gilmore, 20, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, obstructing, destruction of property and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.

Michael Gordon Sexton, 39, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.

Carolyn Sue Hart, 62, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.