The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

James Robert Ferguson, 45, was jailed at 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation. Bond was not set.

Joe Walden II, 26, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Dakota Michael Saul, 24, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

