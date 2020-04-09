The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBRA BICKAR, 67, of Huntington, wife of Joe Bickar, died April 8 in Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
GEORGE RICHARD CHURCH, 84, of Coolville, Ohio, died April 8 in Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation, McArthur, Ohio. He was a retired foreman from CSX Railroad. There will be a private graveside service at Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BRIANA FAYETH KIDD, 26, of Ironton died April 9. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DEXTER GARRETT MARSH, 63, of Rush, Ky., husband of Barbara Mills Marsh, died April 7. He was owner and operator of Marsh Construction Company. There will be a private graveside service at the family farm on April 10. Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MYKAELA NICOLE RILEA, 26, of Ceredo, daughter of Hope and Gregory Skeens, died April 6 at home. She was a former regional manager for Speedway. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GREGORY LYNN STILTNER, 67, of Ona, formerly of Huntington, widower of Sharon Kay Stiltner, died April 5 at home. He formerly worked for the City of Huntington. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
JANICE YOUNCE, 77, of Stambaugh, Ky., died April 8 in PBH. She was a shipping clerk for the U.S. Government. There will be a private graveside service at Younce Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.