The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GWENETH LEONE BILLS, 87, of Milton died March 22. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 27 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ELLA LOUISE BOWEN, 72 of Barboursville, widow of Kenneth Bowen, died March 22. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. March 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALAN LEE BROWN, 60, of Barboursville died March 22. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 27 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Napoleon Brown Cemetery, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JACK OKEY DAWSON, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Linda Lou Payne Dawson, died March 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PILAR A. HARRISON, 84, of Wayne, widower of William T. Harrison, died March 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. March 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service.
STEVEN A. JACKSON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, brother of Dee Dee Jackson, Aaron Jackson, Victoria Jackson, Linda Johnson and Alma Chatman, died March 21 in ProMedica SNF Riverview, South Point, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. March 26 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation. www.wallacefamilyffh.com.
MICHAEL JOE KENDALL, 72, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Kay Kendall, died March 23 at home. There will be a private memorial service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements.
RALPH EDWARD PENNINGTON, 95, of Huntington, widower of Cleta Pennington, died March 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Ralph was a polisher/buffer machine operator for Houdaille Industry. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
TERRY PERDUE, 82 of Huntington, widower of Frances Chandler Perdue, died March 22. He was a supervisor in Commercial Services at Special Metals. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. March 26 at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 25 at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
CLARENCE LEE PRATER, 34, of Huntington died March 21. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements.
EDNA MAE ROBINSON, 86, of Huntington, widow of Fred Robinson Sr., died March 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. March 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation after 1 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MATILDA “TILLIE” ROBINSON, 93, of Huntington, died March 24 in Madison Park, Huntington. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. March 28 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park.
BILL SABO, 89 of White’s Addition, W.Va., widower of Virginia Sabo, died March 23 at home. He retired from National Cable and J&R Repair. Graveside service at 1 p.m. March 27 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home, and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
DANIEL RAY SNYDER, 70, of South Point, Ohio, died March 23. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ELLEN STAPLETON, 79, of Ironton, widow of Charles Stapleton, died March 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. March 31 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT LEE STOVER SR., 79, of Huntington, husband of Violet Stover, died March 23 at home. He was owner and Operator of Stover Plumbing, Heating and Cooling. All services will be private. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LINDA LOU ADKINS WALTERS, 70, of Kenova, wife of John Franklin Walters, died March 23 at home. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.