The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA LEE ADKINS, 81 of Flatwoods, Ky., died Dec. 12 in Trinity Station Retirement Community in Flatwoods. She was a retired schoolteacher at Martha Elementary School and Barboursville Middle School. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Bailey Family Funeral Home, Flatwoods, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.baileyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA DALE BAXTER, 84 of Huntington died Dec. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
Graveside service for LARRY BAZELL, 80 of Rock Camp, Ohio, will be 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Bazell Cemetery, Rock Camp. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SHIRLEY E. HOLLEY ROBERTS BYRD, 80 of Huntington, mother of Melanie Roberts, Carlene LaPointe, and Frank Roberts, died Dec. 15 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DORIS COLLEEN DERIFIELD, 67 of Vero Beach, Fla., wife of George Kevin Derifield, died Dec. 11 in VNA Hospice House. She was employed by Marathon Oil in Catlettsburg, Ky. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.
LOVEL L. DICK, 83, of Wayne died Dec. 12 at home. He retired from Owens-Illinois. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession will depart at 2 p.m. for graveside service at Bowen Cemetery. Honoring his wishes, the family asks no flowers be purchased for his funeral.
JOHN EDWARD “JAY” ECKHART JR., 55 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Dec. 14 in at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Entombment will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is directing arrangements.
PAUL LAWRENCE HAMILTON, 73 of Huntington, husband of Susan Patterson Hamilton, died Dec. 15 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired investigator with the US State Department of Human Rights. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HOLLEY, 81 of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Dec. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements will be available at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
WENDELL LEE KEITH, 71 of Huntington died Dec. 16 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MADGELENE “MADGE” MULLINS, 85 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Ira John Mullins, died Dec. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Burial in Tomblin Cemetery, Harts, W.Va.
LINDA “L.J.” PERRY, 79 of Huntington, widow of Bruce Perry, died Dec. 15. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
MARY CATHERINE GOBLE RICE, 90 of Huntington, widow of Frank Rice, died Dec. 14 at home. There will be no services at this time. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD B. “RICKY” SMITH, 66 of Lavalette died Dec. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation tow hours before service at the funeral home.
JEFFREY ALAN SWARTEK SR., 70, of Huntington, died December 14, 2022, at his home. He is survived by a son, Jeff, daughter Stephanie, granddaughter Angeline and a sister, Linda Anderson. No formal services are planned. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
LARRY KEITH WATTS, 44 of Huntington died Dec. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
BETTYE RUTH CLAY WILSON, 92 of Guntersville, Ala., widow of Domer Wilson, died Dec. 9. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 for graveside services at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.
JACKIE RUNYON WORKMAN, 82 of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Merlon Workman, died Dec. 14 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va. Burial in Runyon/Hunt Cemetery, Bias, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton, is directing arrangements.
