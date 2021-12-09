The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CECIL EUGENE "GENE" ADKINS, 58, of Huntington, brother of Brenda Coyle of Huntington, died Dec. 6 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALBERT BAKER, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Peggy Baker, died Dec. 7 at home. He was a retired parts manager from Galigher Ford. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LISA RENA CHAMBERS, 61, of Milton died Dec. 6. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Milton Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KIMBERLY DAWN COZART, 47, of Davin, W.Va., wife of Bobby Cozart, died Dec. 2 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a third-grade math teacher at Buffalo Grade School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Bruno (W.Va.) Church of God. Burial in Highland memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DELORES LOUISE CHINN DAVIS, 89, of Huntington died Dec. 7. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUDY DAVIS, 78, formerly of Wayne County, died Nov. 24 at her home in Elkin, N.C. A memorial service will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Morris Funeral Home in Wayne. Burial for family will take place at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was a teacher, primarily in the Wayne County schools. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judy’s memory to fund updates to Wayne Middle School’s library. Checks should be made payable to Wayne Middle School (Library Fund in memory of Judy Davis in the memo field), 200 Pioneer Road, Wayne, WV 25570.
ROBERT LLOYD FOX, 57, of Amherstdale, W.Va., husband of Cathy J. Hinkle Fox, died Dec. 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a carpenter. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Cook Cemetery, Lynco, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JANICE KATHLEEN JOHNSON, 59, of Huntington, mother of Shane Christian, died Dec. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Service will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
TESSA NICCOLE JOHNSON, 39, of Texas City, Texas, daughter of Samuel Hogsett and Sherry Fox of Crown City, Ohio, died Dec. 2 at home. In her honor, a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. December 8, with services following at 8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
REBECCA SUZANNE LITTLE of Ona, wife of James P. Little Jr., died Dec. 7 at home. There will be no public services. The family will hold a private celebration to Honor the Life of Becky at a later date. www.snodgrassfuenral.com. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
MISTY ANN OSBORNE, 48 of Davin, W.Va., wife of Arnold Osborne, died Dec. 3 at home. Her request was cremation with a memorial service at a later date. . Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JUANITA ROSSITER, 84, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Herman Rossiter, died Dec. 8 in Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, which are incomplete.
BRENDA KAY SPARKS, 60 of Ironton died Dec. 4 in River Run Nursing Home, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Oakland Chapel Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DAVID MICHAEL TOMLIN, 45, of St. Louis, Mo., died Dec. 6. He was a Union carpenter. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BENNY RAY WHITE, 71, of Varney, W.Va., son of Ruby White of Varney, died Dec. 6 at home. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Fundamental Christian Church, Varney. Burial in White Family Cemetery, Varney. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.