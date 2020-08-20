The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOAN MARIE MONTGOMERY BURNS, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in the Village at Riverview in Barboursville. She was a retired educator. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DWIGHT DOUGLAS FITZPATRICK, 77, of Peru, Ind., formerly of Louisa, Ky., died Aug. 18 at home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Aug. 21, Fitzpatrick Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is assisting his family.
LAURA SUE HESS, 76, of Barboursville, wife of Bill Hess, died Aug. 19. Private services will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
REBECCA LEE JOHNSON, 48, of Huntington, widow of Arley Ray Johnson II, died Aug. 17, at home. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVA LEE YEAGER KINGERY, 88, of Huntington, widow of Robert Kingery, died Aug. 12 at her residence. She was retired from Owen-Illinois. Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Central Freewill Baptist Church. Donations can be made to the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGE KENNETH LITTLEJOHN, of Ironton, husband of Karen Franklin Littlejohn, died Aug. 19. He was co-owner of Littlejohn Logging. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Aid Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CLARA INEZ ADKINS LUCAS, 74, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Ronald Lucas, died Aug. 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
WILLIAM MCBRAYER, 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Charles G. and Vicki Gettles McBrayer, died Aug. 18. Graveside services will be conducted at the family’s convenience. Burial will be in Centenary Cemetery, assisted by Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis.
ZETTA THOMPSON MUNCY, 88, of Micco, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service noon, Aug. 20, Highland Memory Gardens; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY CAROL NEWMAN, 85, of Huntington, widow of Joseph Oliver and James Newman, died Aug. 19 in Woodlands Assisted Living. There will be no services at this time. She retired from the former C&P Telephone Company. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VIRGINIA PANCAKE, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Raymond Junior Leffingwell and Frances Pancake, died Aug. 19 in Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 23, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.