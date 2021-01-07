The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ERNESTINE ARTHUR BAUGH, 89, of Huntington, died Jan. 6. Funeral services will be at noon Jan. 9 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. The service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
KIMBERLY ANN BOWEN CHRISTIAN, 53, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 31 at home. Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RALPH JAY COFFEY, 80, of Wellington, Ala., husband of Cynthia Ann Stollings Coffey, died Dec. 28, 2020. There will be a private memorial service at a later date, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT EUGENE CURRY, 67, of Slabtown, W.Va., died Jan. 3 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. At his request, his remains were cremated. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALLAN CLYDE DEEL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Pamela Deel, died Dec. 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a laborer. Memorial services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMMITT GENE JEFFREY JR., 71, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Jan. 1 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 8, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
LEORA MAE FINCH MITCHEM, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She worked as a teacher at Hannan Trace Elementary and Chesapeake Elementary. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANNA LEE GENEVA MOUNT, 91, of Ona, sister of Jean Chaffin, died Jan. 2 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was an accountant for the former H.L. Green. Funeral services will be conducted noon Jan. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY ANN PILKINS, 60, of Elk Creek, W.Va., wife of Frankie Pilkins, died Jan. 5 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at a later date. At her request, her remains were cremated. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALICIA LORI DANIELLE WATKINS, 33, of Huntington, daughter of Ginger Steinmeyer, died Dec. 31, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD WATTS, 77, of Justice, W.Va., died Jan. 4 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Davis Cemetery, Justice. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home.
DONALD JASON WORKMAN, 38, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 1 in Ashland. He was a pipefitter by trade. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.