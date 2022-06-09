The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID BRETT BROWNFIELD, 63, of Huntington, died June 8 in Heritage Center. He worked as a banker. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 12 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LARRY FRANKLIN FRYE, 75, of Huntington, died June 7. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 10 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHNNY RAY HOLLAND, 42, of Huntington, son of Butch and Jezzy Holland, died June 5. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 13 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL RUSSELL HUNT, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Marsha Hunt, died June 6 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a memorial service and viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. June 11 Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CARL EUGENE HYSELL JR., 58, of Milton died June 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 11 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DALE ASBURY PARKER, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Patsy Parker, died June 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be at noon June 13 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY MARGARET ROBERTS, 90, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, June 5th at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. She was a teacher at Ironton High School. Graveside service will be at a later time at Woodland Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUDITH A. RYMER, 74, of Leon, W.Va., died June 8 in Charleston Area Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. June 12 at Leon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va
MARY HARLESS SPURLOCK, 94, of Villages, Florida died there May 12. She was retired contract specialist with the U.S. Corps of Engineers. At her request, Mrs. Spurlock will be cremated and buried at a later date in Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. A private service will be held at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL. 32162. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory in Lady Lake, Florida.
BETTY JANE BALL STEWART of Ashland died June 7 in Community Hospice. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 11 at Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ADELE THORNTON-LEWIS, 87, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Huntington, died June 7. A Celebration of Life will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary.