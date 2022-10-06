The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT LEE BARBOUR, 86, of Westfield, Ind., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Phyllis Barbour, died Aug. 11. He had been Senior Pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake. Family and friends gather at 6 p.m., Oct. 8 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 17632 State Route 243, Chesapeake for a Celebration of Life.
ANNA LOU BELL, 85 of Ranger, W.Va., widow of Bobby Lee Bell, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at the funeral home.
KAY FRANCES CADE, 82, of Ironton, widow of Glendon Bud Cade Jr., died Oct. 5. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONNA JEAN CHAPMAN, 75, Harrodsburg, Ky., daughter of the late Robert and Hattie Mounts Chapman, died Oct. 4. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home. www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
JAMES GREGORY GILBERT, 49 of Huntington, husband of Danelle Gilbert, died Oct. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No formal services are planned. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.
TONI MARIE HARDWICK, 36 of Genoa, daughter of Angie Hardwick and James Belcher of Bridgeport, W.Va., died Oct. 3 in Huntington. She was a homemaker. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Blackburn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.
JOHNDA MABERY HOLSTON, 72, of Warren, Ohio, widow of Lawrence Holston, died Oct. 4. Local visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, with a graveside service following at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. A service in Warren, Ohio, will be 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lane Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior. www.lanefuneralhomes.com or www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MICHAEL PENNINGTON, 67, of Omar, W.Va., husband of Sherry Fugate Pennington, died Oct. 2. He was a retired surface miner from Hobet Mining Company. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a no service scheduled. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
ROGER DALE PERRY, 59, of Accoville, W.Va., died Sept. 30 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a private service scheduled. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
JIMMIE ALLEN PRICE, 79, of Quinland, W.Va., husband of Virginia Sue Potter Price, died Oct. 3 at home. He worked for Omar Mining as a buggy man. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dignity Hospice & Home Health, 557 Main St., Chapmanville, WV 25508. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
WINDELL L. SPURLOCK JR., 54 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Angela Spurlock, died Oct. 2. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARREL KEITH STANLEY, 47, of Belfry, Ky., son of Emma Pecco of Belfry and Darrel Stanley of Columbia, Tenn., died oct. 3. He was a Superintendent for Whiting-Turner Contracting and the former Safety Manager for Powell Companies. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry; burial in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
PORTER LEE STEIN, 59, of Noblesville, Ind., son of Roy and Imogene Dobyns Stein of Ashland, died Oct. 5 at home. He worked for Radio Shack and Jackson Hewitt. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Normal Presbyterian Church; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice or Boy Scouts of America, Monon District. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LINDA MARLENE THOMPSON, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Jim Thompson, died Oct. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerlhome.com.