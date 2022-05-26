The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID EDWARD BROWN, 84, of Huntington, husband of Gail Mayo Brown, died May 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Journeyman Pipefitter for Owens-Illinois and retired from Walmart in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Inurnment will be at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LISA ANN BURDETTE, 55, of Charleston, W.Va., died May 24. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELLA RUTH CARRICO, 95, of Sebastian, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of Earl Carrico, died May 24 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 31 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DAWN RENEE CREMEANS, 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Craig Cremeans, died May 24. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY LYNN KINSER DEHART, 57, of Holden, W.Va., mother of Jarred Kinser of Holden and Richard Kinser of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 20 at home. Funeral services at 1 p.m. May 25 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Bryant Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
HAZEL Y. DICKERSON, 74, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Billy Dickerson, died May 24 in Oakmont Manor, Greenup, Ky. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
LINDA LOU GANNON, 82, of Ironton, wife of Ronald Gannon, died May 23 in King's Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 2 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
RUTH ANN LEWIS, 68, of Decatur, Ohio, life partner of Danny Sparks, died May 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Honoring her request, there will be no public service. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Philips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES MEADOWS JR., 75, of Ironton, husband of Linda Kay Meadows, died May 25. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial follows in Woodland Cemetery.
WARREN EVERETTE MULLINS, 76, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Ruth Mullins, died May 20 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. He was the owner and operator of RLM Butchering and Meat Processing at Harts. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. May 27 at the Little Walnut United Baptist Church, Dingess, W.Va. Burial in the Mullins & Tomblin Family Cemetery, Harts. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 26 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
JOHN DAWSON NORRIS, 70, of Kenova died May 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an electrician for Adel Fasteners. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
BEVERLY ANN BURGESS WHITE, 85, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of William Luther White, died May 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHELLY LYNN WOOTEN, 70 of Switzer, W.Va., died May 23 in Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. Memorial service from 5 to 7 p.m. May 27 at Switzer Church of God. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.