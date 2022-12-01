The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAMELA KAY BAILEY, 69, of Pedro, Ohio, companion of Arthur Allen Bailey III, died Nov. 29. Honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
SHAWN CARLOS BANDY, 46 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL CORNELL, 74 of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Nov. 29 at home. There will be no public services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
MAURICE FRANKLIN JOHNSON, 39 of Huntington, son of Virginia Wood and Steven Johnson, died Nov. 18 in Huntington. He was a cook. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GLORIA JEAN COTTON LONG, 82, of West Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Fred Long Jr., died Nov. 25. She was a retired math teacher Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Westmoreland Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the music department of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES STERLING MULLEN, 71 of Huntington died Nov. 27 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY RAE SHRADER, 65 of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN ANNE SMITH, 76 of Huntington, mother of Shannon Smith of Florida, died Nov. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was the former co-owner of the Huntington Business College. Arrangements are incomplete at Beard Mortuary.
DONALD E. SMOOT, 69 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sandra Steinbrecher Smoot, died Nov. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RODERICK ALLEN YOUNG, 76 of Culloden died Nov. 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to service time.
