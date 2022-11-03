The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSHUA ALLEN ADKINS of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 28. There will be a graveside service at a later time at Adkins Cemetery, Branchland. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
RUBEN ISULAT BALANDRA, 71, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sue Balandra, died Oct. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the United States Postal Service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
ROMEO M. BAUTISTA of Verner, W.Va., died Nov. 1 at home. Friends and family gather from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at St. Edmunds Catholic Church, Man, W.Va. Burial in Skyline Cemetery, Justice. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
REV. HARLESS ANDERSON COOK JR., 69, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Claudia E. Cook, died Nov. 1 in CAMC General Division. He was a Church of God minister and missionary. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Word of Life Church, Logan, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
AMANDA JANE BONNER CREMEANS, 38, of Barboursville, wife of Anthony Cremeans II, died Nov. 3. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pink Daisy Project: 15600 NE 8th St #632 Bellevue, WA 98008, or Tanner A. Brown savings account for education at City National Bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DOLORES FOOSE, 86, of Huntington died Nov. 2 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
WINNIE HAZEL BURGESS HALE, 101 of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Wilma Hazel Hale of Columbus, Ohio, Susan Elizabeth Hale of Williamson, and Frances Carol Hale Wilkinson of Evans, Ga., died Nov. 1 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Monty L. Blevins Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
DALE HAZELETT, 83 of Huntington, widower of Ellen Francis Hazelett, died Nov. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a driver for UPS. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JEREMY BILLY DALE MATHIS, 44 of Wheelersburg, Ohio, son of Billy Dale Mathis, died Nov. 3 in the Concord Health & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
SUSAN ELLA MAYS, 47 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Nov. 1. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLENN RASNICK, 69 of Justice, W.Va., died Oct. 26 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Justice (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMIE LEIGH TACKETT, 42 of Accoville, W.Va., daughter of Lewis Edward and Delana Rose Bias Tackett of Accoville, died Oct. 31 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was employed with Burke’s Outlet at Logan. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Garden Cemetery, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN DOWDY WOLFORD, 72 of Huntington died Oct. 30 at home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.