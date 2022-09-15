The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DIANE CLARA WEBER ALLEN, 71, of Ironton, died Aug. 12 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. There will be a graveside committal at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Calvary Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BRIAN MICHAEL BROWNING, 46, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Roger and Susan Conley Browning, died Sept. 14 in Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. He was a truck driver with Longrun Transportation. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service at a later time. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
JACKIE LEE CLAY, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBIN ANN JEFFREY CONLEY, 61, of Logan, W.Va., widow of Robert F. Conley, died Sept. 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a private family memorial. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
MARY JANE DEEL, 46, of Huntington died Sept. 9. Funeral services will be at noon Sept. 22 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will be in Barker Ridge Cemetery, Ona. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MADELINE GARRETT, 61, of Milton died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RAMONA GEORGE, 58 of Switzer, W.Va., life partner of the late Jeffrey Todd Jordan, died Sept. 10 at home. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no service conducted. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
JULIAN DWIGHT "J.D." HENSLEY, 87, of Huntington, widower of Sharon E. Hensley, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a machinist with Ashland Oil. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARION LEO KINCAID, 73, of Louisa, Ky., father of Lisa Tibbs, Michael Kincaid, Mitchell, and Crystal Kincaid, died Sept. 14 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Vanover Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the funeral home.
MARIE CHRISTINE MILEY of Huntington died Sept. 14. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
RITA CAROLYN NEMETH, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of David Nemeth, died Sept. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a private family service. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, id directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES J. PATTON, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Dan M. Patton, died Sept. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. There will be a celebration of life from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
ALICE ELIZABETH SMITH, 28, of Huntington died Sept. 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES CURTIS SMITH, 85, of Ceredo, husband of Nancy Smith, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a finance manager for Washington Mutual. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.