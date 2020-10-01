The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL NELSON HOLTON, 76, of Salt Rock, husband of Marsha Holton, died Sept. 30. He was a principal in Cabell County. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 3, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. The family asks that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in lieu of flowers at www.lbda.org/donate. Donations can also be mailed to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
SCOTT JASON KORZENIEWSKI, 40, of Ironton, father of Cameron Scott Korzeniewski, died Sept. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sept. 3, Real Life Ministries, 1717 Reynolds St., Ironton. Dinner follows in the church dining hall. Flowers may be sent to the church; monetary gifts will go toward funeral expenses and given to a local charity. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DAVID LYNN LUCAS, 57, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Gilbert Lucas, died Sept. 28 at home. He taught at Huntington St. Joseph School. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations suggested to Wounded Warriors. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES H. LYCANS, 67 of Fort Gay, died Sept. 26, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Tom's Creek Cemetery, Wayne. Arrangements at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANTONIO MESSER, 44, of Williamson, W.Va., father of Alexavier Cole Messer, died Sept. 25 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a carpenter by trade. He chose cremation and no service is scheduled. Donations may be made to Chafin Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
SVENNA SUE PARTLOW, 74, of Kenova, widow of Kenneth Partlow, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services 1 p.m. Oct. 3, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BONNIE LOU ROBERTSON, 69, of Lavalette, widow of Bobby Gene Robertson, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service.
DOROTHY PEARL RUBLE, 78, of East Lynn died Sept. 29. Private services will be held. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
WINFRED GENE STUBBLEFIELD JR., 50, of Kenova, died Sept. 26 at home. He was a driver for U.S. Express. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington. Visitation two hours before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.