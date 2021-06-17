The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUANITA ANN UNRUE BONNETTE, 91, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died June 15 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral services will be at noon June 22 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton. Visitation will be June 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 North 6th Street, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DANNY RAY ELLIS, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Ellis, died June 15 at home. He retired from Columbia Gas Company. There will be a graveside service at noon June 19 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES RAYMOND FARRA, 86, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Dorothy Dailey Farra, died June 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a welder. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM TRACY HENSHAW, 78, of Huntington died June 16 at home. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENDALL LaShAYA KEITH, 25, of Huntington, daughter of Carolyn Jones-Horne, died May 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 26 at First Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
RICHARD WILLIAMS LYTTON of Huntington died Dec. 2, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 21, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
EVELYN BOOTH MASSIE, 90 of Wayne died June 15 at home. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETTY LEE MAYNARD, 83 of Wayne died June 15 at home. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CLYDE MAYS JR. of Ironton, husband of Cathy Mays, died June 16 at home. He worked for Woody Mays Vault Company before becoming an over-the-road truck driver. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALBERTA FAYE McDOWELL, 89, of Ceredo died June 14. According to Alberta’s wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ceredo United Methodist Church, 372 Main Street, PO Box 665, Ceredo, WV 25507. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.