The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARROLL EUGENE BATES SR., 68, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS HOPE BARR CYRUS, 82, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington died March 13 in Parkwest Medical Center. Celebration of life 1 p.m. April 10, Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness, 1301 Jackson Avenue, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please contact the family to donate towards Phyllis’s medical expenses. www.rosefuneraltn.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Funeral and Cremation-Mann.
HARRY ERNEST “HAL” HOFFER JR., 49, of Columbus, Ohio, son of Harry Ernest Hoffer Sr. Ph.D. of Salisbury, Md., and Sharon Kay Rife Ph.D. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and El Paso, Texas, died March 16 at home. He was a professional golf caddy and Director of Golf Facilities at Heritage Harbor Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. Friends may visit the family 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 3rd Ave., Huntington, or should friends desire, a memorial may be made to the charity of your choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHYLLIS ANN MILLS POWELL, 72, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Earl J. Powell, died March 30. She was a hairdresser, caregiver, writer and minister. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 3, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Mills Cemetery on East Fork. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Sharon Pinson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE SANSOM, 55 of Wayne, father of Mikie Sansom of Florida, died March 28 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial following in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
JERRY SMITH, 70, of Craneco, W.Va., husband of Taew Smith, died March 30 at home. He retired from Arch Coal Company. Funeral service at noon April 3, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Sparks Cemetery, Bradshaw, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
VANITA JOANN TURLEY, 49, of Alkol, W.Va., fiancée of Robert Lee Elkins of Alkol, died March 31. Funeral service will be noon April 3 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Hager Cemetery, Alkol, follows. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
GARRETT WILLIAM WEEKLEY, 24, of Huntington, son of William R. Weekley, died March 27 in Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and a memorial service will be at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRY NED WORKMAN, 62, of Dunbar, W.Va., died March 27. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. April 5 at 36th Street Tabernacle Church, 4th Avenue in Huntington (Guyandotte), with visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.