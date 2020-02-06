The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLARA ROSE CARTER, 85, of Huntington, wife of Taylor V. Carter, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 9, Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Huffman Cemetery, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROL GENE CHILDERS, 87, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Tazwell, Va., and Holly Hill, Fla., widow of Kennie Ray Childers, died Feb. 1. She was a long-time employee of the Bell Telephone Company, and Publix Supermarkets. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BILLY VERNON DEWEES, 85, of Lesage, widower of Hilda Ellen Coleman Dewees, died Feb. 4 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was a plumber/pipefitter by trade. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JANICE MARIE RANSON EDDY, 86, of Milton, widow of Kenneth Eddy, died Feb. 5. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WAUNITA M. GOODMAN, 56, of Streetsboro, Ohio, wife of Gallie Goodman, died Feb. 1 at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Feb. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Goodman Cemetery in Lavalette, W.Va. www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
FREDDIE LEE HAGLER, 81, of Huntington, widower of Loretta Reed Hagler, died Feb. 1. He retired from BASF Corporation. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 8, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
GRACE HAMMOND, 97, of Ironton, widow of Ralph Hammond, died Feb. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 8, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH NORMAN MEADE, 58 of Gilbert, W.Va., died Feb. 1. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM D. BILLY PETRIE, 85, formerly of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Sharon Rankin Petrie, died Feb. 5 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb.8, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crown City Community Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH JEAN “LIBBY” ROTHGEB, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Randy Rothgeb, died Feb. 5 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Good News Baptist Church, 4045 Georges Creek Road, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET ANN “MARTY” SAMPSON of Boyd County, Kentucky, widow of William Sampson Sr., died Jan. 23. She was a retired clinical psychologist from Pathways, Inc. She requested no funeral or memorial service. Instead, there will be a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. An order of service will begin at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.
JANET FERGUSON SULLIVAN, 78, of Huntington wife of Tom “Joe” Sullivan, died Feb. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Wayne County teacher’s aide Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com