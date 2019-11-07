The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON FAYE ADKINS, 57, of Huntington, died Oct. 31. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Nov. 8, Highland Cemetery Annex, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
ROY EUGENE BOGAR, 67, of Grethel, Ky., died Nov. 3 in Florida. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 8, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Bogar Cemetery, Narrows Branch, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home.
ROBERTA JEAN BONICE, 70, of Greenup, Ky., died Nov. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
KEVIN THOMAS COMPTON, 55, of Greenvalley, W.Va., husband of Jennie Osborne Compton, died Nov. 6 in CAMC Memorial Division. He was self-employed as Kevin’s Mufflers and Automotive. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home. Man, W.Va. Private burial. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BILLY RAY CONLEY, 55, of Mud Fork, W.Va., son of Bill and Ruby Conley, died Nov. 4. There will be a memorial gathering from 6 to 8 pm. Nov. 11, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
ISAAC ROBERT FIELDS, 22, of South Point, Ohio, son of David Fields and Amy Short, died Oct. 28 at home. He worked at Fields Welding Supply. Celebration of Life will be 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Dawson Bryant High School Cafeteria; food and refreshments will be
served. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ALICE LINDA JERVIS HALL, 68, of Ironton, widow of George W. Hall Sr., died Nov. 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 9, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with finals expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LESLIE GENE KEATON, 75, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 6. He retired from ACF Industries, Huntington. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; private burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
VELMA O. McCOY, 99, of Lavalette, died Nov. 6 in Grayson’s Assisted Living. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial 2 p.m. Saturday, Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
OLA DAMRON METTS, 75, formerly of Matewan, W.va., wife of James Emory Metts, died Oct. 29 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers In lieu of flowers the family has ask that donations be made to the East Side Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 273, New Ellenton, SC 29809. A private service and burial will take place at a later date. Cole Funeral Home, 1544 University Parkway, 118 Bypass, Aiken, SC, 29801. www.colefuneralhomeinc.com. This obituary is courtesy of Chambers Funeral Services of Matewan, W.Va. www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
ALVIN “BUD” NOLTE, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Vickie Nolte, died Nov. 6 at home. Celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, C-3 Church, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hopice or a cancer center. Schnieder-Hall Funral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ETHEL BEULAH PIERSON, 85, of Huntington, widow of John H. Pierson, died Oct. 23 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, at Full Gospel Assembly. Family will welcome friends at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
CALVIN C. PORTER, 73, of Ona, died Oct. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A memorial gathering will be held noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington with military Honors beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DALE SMOTHERMAN, 87 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
CALVIN TOMBLIN JR., 67, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Drema Grimmett Tomblin, died Nov. 6 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a disabled coal miner. There will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SUSAN JOY TREDWAY, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct.12 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired civilian data entry programmer for the Department of the Navy. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 9, Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Burial will follow. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
BEULAH WREN, 84 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.