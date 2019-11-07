Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.