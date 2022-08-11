The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON QUEEN BAILEY, 88 of Catlettsburg, Ky., mother of Pam Meade, died Aug. 8 in the Village of Riverview, Barboursville. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 13 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Community Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ANTHONY MANUEL BALL, 38, of Lake, W.Va., son of Richard L. Ball II, died Aug. 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
MONA DOREEN CHAPMAN, 90, of Barboursville, widow of Stanley P. Chapman, died Aug. 10. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Spurlock Creek Apostolic Church. Burial in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KEITH FISH, 68, of Ashland, brother of James E. Johnson Jr. and Regina Myers, died Aug. 8 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired typist from the US Navy. There will be a private memorial service will be held at a later time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
JODIE ANNE MILLER, 62, of Milton died Aug. 8. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Drive, Huntington, WV 25705. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choosing. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY MARIE BRADLEY SHELL NELSON, 86, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of Wales Frederick Shell, died Aug. 9 in Putnam Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
MICHAEL ALAN PETERSON, 66, of Ona, husband of Kathy Yost Peterson, died Aug. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from engineering at Alcon. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Hooser Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT WAYNE STIDHAM, 75 of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 10 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Robert’s home in South Point. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
SONJA LEE STAMPER THOMAS, 82, of Logan, died Aug. 8 in Thomasville, N.C. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Family and friends meal at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Omar Community Center at Cow Creek.
SARAH FRANCES HAMMONDS WHITEHEAD, 85, of Ironton, widow of Richard L. Whitehead, died Aug. 10 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She had worked as a nurse aide at Lawrence County General Hospital and a Manager at L&J's Restaurant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, 45662 or First Tabernacle Church, 1301 S 10th St., Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
