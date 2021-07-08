The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD LEE ATKINS, 65, of Wayne, father of Jo Ann Atkins of Lexington, Ky., died July 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Wayne County Board of Education custodian. Funeal service will be noon July 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Preston Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM BLACKMON JR., of Williamson, W.Va., father of Willina Gales, died July 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a brakeman with the N&W Railroad. Memorial service 1 p.m. July 17 at the Pentecostal Tabernacle United Holy Church, Williamson. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EDWIN MAXWELL “MACKIE” BOOTON JR., 78, of Wayne, husband of Sandra June Adkins Booton, died July 6 at home. He was a retired electrician from Marathon Petroleum, Catlettsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 11 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 at the funeral home.
VELMA G. PRATT BOWEN, 96, of Kenova, widow of James D. Bowen, died July 6 in Stonerise nursing home in Bridgeport, W.Va. She was a retired Executive Secretary for The Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 10 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
CARL EUGENE BURNS, 81, of Barboursville, passed away July 7, 2021. He was born January 18, 1940, in Cabell County, a son of the late Charles and Rosa Dunford Burns. He is preceded in death by his wife Elnora Perry Burns. He is survived by his brother Robert Tracy Burns of Huntington. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
NANCY JANE CARTER, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Donald Carter, died July 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She worked as a LPN. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. July 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN PAUL COLLINS II, 53, of Flatwoods, son of Violet Darlene Cyrus Collins Jenkins, died July 7. He worked in the manufacturing industry. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. July 11 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.
JEFFREY CHARLES GORE, 58, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, son of Oscar Joe Gore, died July 5 at home. He was a security guard at St. Mary’s Medical Center and worked at Ironton Iron. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MALINTA “JoJo” MARTIN of Ironton, daughter of Jennifer Brown Martin of Ironton, died July 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONALD WOODS ROYCE, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sherry Royce, died July 7 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon July 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon July 10 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORETTA JEAN SLAYTON, 83, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died July 7 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Services will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN SOLIE, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of William Solie, died July 7 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD WILLIAM STALEY, 67, of Huntington, father of Debra Enochs, Tammy Staley and Kimberly Miller, died July 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in the maintenance department at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. July 10 at Apostolic Life Cathedral. Friends and family gather one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DARRELL AUSTIN STEED II, 37 of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 2. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.