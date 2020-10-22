The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY IRENE CHILDERS COGAN, 99, of Ashland, widow of Thomas J. Cogan, died Oct. 21 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Beech Street Christian Church, 1627 Beech St., Ashland, 41102 or Old Orchard Christian Church, 3600 Blackburn Ave., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARY ROSE CANTERBURY DINGESS, 88 of West Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 21 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 24, Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
RONNIE JOE ELLIS, 57, of Crown City, Ohio, died Oct. 22 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BETTY LOU SMITH FIELDS, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Kenneth Smith and Rev. Thomas Fields, died Oct. 20. She was a retired credit officer clerk at CH Parsons. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.tracybrammerfh.com. Donations are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
LAURA ALICE FRY, 60, of Huntington, widow of Joel Scott Fry died Oct. 19, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a teacher with the Lincoln County Board of Education. A private memorial service will be held at the family homeplace at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GRANT WALKER HAGER, infant son of Timothy Kelly Hager and Michelle Lynn Gillenwater, died Oct. 19. Funeral service noon Oct. 24, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Hager Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
LARRY J. HECK, 76, of Huntington, husband of Jo Heck, died Oct. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
MILLIE KATHRYN HAYNIE KEENEY, 92, of Longwood, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of John Allen Keeney, died Oct. 20 in Florida. She was a medical clerk for the United States Government. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten-Newman Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY DARNELL LEE, 65, of Huntington, died Oct. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SERBERT LEO QUICK, 82, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Reger Funeral Home is searching for his sister, Karen Sue Thompson. Anyone having information on his sister’s location or contact information, please contact Reger Funeral Home at (304) 522-2031.
HATTIE MAY WILLIAMS, 93, of Huntington, died Oct. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former cleaning lady for residences. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are scheduled. www.chapmans-mortuary.com