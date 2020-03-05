The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLYN SUE WRIGHT BARNHOUSE, 76, of Columbus, Ohio, wife of Gary M. Barnhouse, died March 3. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. March 7 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Graveside services will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park at noon.
DELORIS ANN BELLER, 88 of Huntington, widow of Raymond J. Beller, died March 2 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 7, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BARBARA LOU CALDWELL, 84, of Logan, W.Va., died March 3. Funeral service 3 p.m. March 7, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
REBECCA E. CAPE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, life partner of Russell L. Boster, died March 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SYLVIA MARIE ROSS CLAY of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Lincoln County, W.Va., died March 3. Funeral service will be 12 noon March 7, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
RICHARD LOWELL COULTER, 74, of Huntington, husband of Mark Semanco, died Feb. 8 at home. He worked as a Registered Nurse at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. An inurnment service will be taking place at St. John’s Episcopal Church Columbarium on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PONICE PENNY CROSON of North Carolina, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Marvin Croson, died March 3. There will be a graveside service at noon, March 7, Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
THELMA JEAN DEAN, 86, of Fort Gay, wife of Bill Dean, died March 4. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 8, Cherryville Missionary Baptist Church; burial following in Peck Cemetery, Chapman, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 7, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
JOHN ANTHONY HIGHLEY, 72, of Russell, Ky., husband of Ruth Ann Hopkins Highley, died March 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel as an overhead crane operator. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 7, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of your choice.
LISA MARIE HUNT, 37, of Huntington, daughter of Charles and Susan Hunt, died March 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a manager for the Goodwill Industries Stores in the area. The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MAYFAIR JANICE JUSTICE, 88, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Milton, died March 2. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. March 7 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 7 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RAYMOND DALE STEPHENS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jeanne Stephens, died March 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 7, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial will follow in The Garden of Peace in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL JEAN WARE, 52, of Huntington died March 1 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.