WANDA MAE BARTRAM, 86, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Zenas Olan Bartram, died Sept. 9 at home. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 19, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Watson Cemetery, Lincoln County, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CATHERINE BOSTIC, 79, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Charles Bostic, died Sept. 16 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. She was the former owner of Babyland and retired from US Bank. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distancing and masks are being observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DALLAS FORREST CARMON, 94, of Ironton, widower of Loretta “Renie” Carmon, died Sept. 13 in Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 19, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, with visitation one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LORENE HOGSETT, 84, of Wayne, widow of Robert Hogsett, died Sept. 1 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. She was a retired Wayne County schools cook. Graveside service was Sept. 15 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES MILLARD HOLLEY, 63, of Glenwood, died Sept. 15 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DELILAH FRANCES LAWSON, 98, of Ashland, widow of James Hassel Lawson, died Sept. 10. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 18, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARIE MAYNARD, 93, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charles Maynard and Walter Keeton, died Sept. 16. She was a retired seamstress. Funeal service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 19, at First Baptist Church of Louisa; burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa. Visitation will be one hour before service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
GILBERT DENNIS RICHARDS, 61, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Patricia A. Richards, died Sept. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LINDA SHAVER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Sept. 19, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
JANET GAYLE SHULL, 80, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Gary L. Shull, died Sept. 15 in Community Hospice. She was a retired postal carrier in Ashland. Funeal service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19, at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Bellfonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distancing and masks are required for attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DANA DECEMBER SMITH, 54, of Logan, W.Va., son of Pearl Shanklin of Logan, died Sept. 13 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Donations are suggested to Yuma Church of Christ, 111 Morgan St., Logan 25601. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
DOUGLAS ALLEN WEST, 60, of Ona, died Sept. 16 at home. He was a former officer with the Winfield City Police and a security officer with Walmart. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private family service and burial will take place Sept. 20.
MAXINE WOODRUM, 93, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Roy Woodrum, died Sept. 16. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 19, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.