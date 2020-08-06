The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICE MAE AGEE, 83, of Huntington, widow of Billy Ray Agee, died Aug. 1 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired secretary working in the insurance business. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 8, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGE DAVID BROOKS, 82, of Ashland, Ohio, died Aug. 4, in the Inn at Walnut Trail. Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury, Ohio. www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
GARY DANIEL BURDETTE, 74, of Huntington, died Aug. 5. He retired from T.R. Johnson and Sons. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
CECILY PEARL CRAWFORD, infant daughter of Curtis and Emily Crawford of Fort Gay, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LELIA ANNE GAMBILL, 84, of Ironton, wife of Noah Gambill, died Aug. 3. She was a retired cook from Ironton City Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 7, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUANITA D. HARVEY, 70, of Kistler, W.Va., wife of Rev. Norman Harvey, died Aug. 2 at home. She retired form Buffalo Creek Public Service District as payroll clerk and secretary. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 8, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
JAMES LEE HIVELY, 76, of Patriot, Ohio, widower of Wanda Jean Owens Hively, died July 30. He was a master welder and retired from Southeastern Equipment in Gallipolis, Ohio. Due to current health concerns, there was a private service. To honor him, family members requests to help neighbors and reach out to those who may need assistance during this challenging time. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA WOODS HUSSELL, 65, of Hartford, W.Va., wife of Bruce Hussell, died Aug. 4. At her request, there will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bend Area Care and Toys for Tots. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
CHERYL LEA JOHNSTON, 64, of Milton died Aug. 4 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DICY V. KIRBY, 88, of Piketon, Ohio formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Roger Allen Kirby Str., died Aug. 5 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD G. LUCAS, 82, of Huntington, husband of Shirley Adams Lucas, died Aug. 3 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was a retired electrician from South Point Ethanol. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES ALLEN MELROSE, 72, of Huntington, companion of Deborah Ann Melrose, died Aug. 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Special Metals. He made a donation to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. Due to current social guidelines, no services will be held at this time.
DENNIS RAY THACKER JR., 56, of Ironton, brother of Christine Love of Marysville, Ohio, Tamara Sparks of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Stephanie Gillum of Pedro, Ohio and John Ison of Ironton, died Aug. 2 at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 pm. Aug. 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ERNEST GUY TRUMAN II, 41, of Willard, Ky., brother of Nancy Truman of Cleveland, Terry Nives of Alliance, Ohio and Lisa Harrell and Jimmy Nives of Evansville, Ind., died Aug. 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a handyman. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.