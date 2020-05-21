The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HOMER RAY MANNS, 86, of Delbarton, W.Va., died May 17. He was a retired miner with Pittston Coal. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. May 22, Estep Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Social distancing should be honored. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE ANN OUSLEY, 72, of Martin, Ky., died May 20 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center. Funeral service 2 pm. May 23, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Stephens-Ousley Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation after 10 a.m. May 23 at the funeral home.
TINA RENEE RICHARDSON, 50, of Ashton, W.Va., died May 19 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. May 22 at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PRISCILLA IRENE SLOAN, 91, of Milton, mother of Donald Sloan Jr. of South Point, Ohio, Bill Sloan of Tipp City, Ohio and Ellen Sue Ross of Milton, died May 20. She retired from Staley’s Pharmacy in Ironton. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 23, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are optional.
AVERY STEELE, 59, of Wayne died May 20. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CONNIE JEAN STEELE, 56, of East Lynn, wife of Dennie Steele, died May 18, Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 22, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Skeens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JAMES PETER TRACY, 76, of Huntington died May 19 at home. He was a former nurse’s aide at Huntington State Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
CATHERINE ANN TYE, 71, of Barboursville died May 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 26, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Social distancing should be respected. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID WAYNE VOGELSONG, 67, of Ironton, husband of Tammy Tipton Voglesong, died May 19 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Operator for Dow Chemical, and worked at Phillips Funeral Home. Funeral service will be noon May 23, First Baptist Church in Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday. Donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child c/o First Baptist Church, 304 South 5th St., Ironton 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY LOU WOODRUFF, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Phillip Woodruff, died May 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired sales clerk for Wal-Mart in South Point, Ohio. There will be a private graveside service for the family. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.