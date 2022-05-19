The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ERIC LEE ANDERSON, 33, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Ariel Nichole Kelly Anderson, died May 9 at home. He was a pressroom machine operator for Kirchhoff Automotive in Waverly, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. May 22 at Warneke Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Visitation after noon until service time at the cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARTHA JEAN HYSELL, 96 of South Point, Ohio, widow of Clarence Hysell, died May 17 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 22 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
EDWIN DALE KEITH, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 7 at his daughter’s home in Williamsburg, Va. He was a graphic designer. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Chesapeake. Bucktrout Funeral Home, Williamsburg, is directing arrangements in Virginia.
KECIA MARIE MEADE, 27, of Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Jennifer Lawson and Harrison Meade, died May 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JUANITA NEWSOME, 90 of Lenore, W.Va., widow of Herbert Newsome, died May 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 22 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
EVERETT DOUGLAS RIGGS JR., 66, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Bonnie Short Riggs, died May 10 in King’s Daughter's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.