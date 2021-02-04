The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TAMMY LOUISE SMITH BOGAR, 56, of Sidney, Ky., wife of Dwight Bogar, died Feb. 3 in tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at a later date. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
CHARLES EDWARD DAVIS III, 50, of Alkol, W.Va., companion of Amanda Sydnor of Alkol, died Jan. 30.There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DANNY J. DEAN, 67, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Feb. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. A private service will be held at a later date. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALBERT HARDY ELLIS, 78, of Kistler, W.Va., died Jan. 28 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 9, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CURTIS DAVID FULKS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Roberta Fulks, died Feb. 3. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CORRINE HOLSTEIN of Low Gap, W.Va., widow of George Holstein, did Feb. 2. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 6, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Family Memorial Gardens, Low Gap. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service on Feb. 6.
KENNETH HYDE, 60, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Feb. 3 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
LISA GAYLE PERDUE, 57, of Greenup, Ky., died Feb. 3. There will be a private family service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA SHARON RICE, 74, of Huntington, sister of William Rice of St. Louis, Mo., died Jan. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired lawyer. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Inurnment will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
VERMA RIDENOUR, 84, of Huntington, widow of Claude Ridenour, died Feb. 3 at home. Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ELSIE VIRGINIA SHIRKEY, 82, of Culloden died Jan. 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kanawha Hospice and Putnam Aging. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VONTIE TIMMONS, 88, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Nadine Timmons, died Feb. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He retired from CSX Transportation. There will be a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA JANE WILEY, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Ezra Wiley, died Feb. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She worked in the daycare field. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. No visitation will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.