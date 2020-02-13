The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUBY LEE BOSTER, 90, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Alva Boster, died Feb. 12 at home. She retired from Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARY HUFFMAN, 62, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Feb. 7. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
LINDA DARNELL HUTCHISON, 69, of Huntington, died Feb. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOE JOBE, 61, of Dunbar, W.Va., died Feb. 11 at home. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
NELL LeMASTER of Kenova, widow of William LeMaster, died Feb. 12 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 15, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
PATRICIA SUE RAMEY, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Lyle Ramey, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ROSENA TACKETT, 82, of Harold, Ky., widow of Donald Ray Tackett, died Feb. 12 in Baptist Health Hospital, Louisville, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 15, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Tackett Family Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and all day Feb. 14 at the funeral home.
RANDALL TOLER, 73, of Justice, W.Va., died Feb. 10 in Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 15, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Davis Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.