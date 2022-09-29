The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD FRANK ADKINS, 59, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Belinda Adkins, died Sept. 27. He worked in maintenance at Boone Memorial Hospital. Funeral service at noon Oct. 1 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Hill Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
REV. EUNICE CAROL ADKINS of Huntington, widow of Rev. Charles Arthur Adkins Jr., died Sept. 27 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
DANNY HANK ALLEN, 65, of Pinsonfork, Ky., died Sept. 25 in the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a truck driver for Flavorich Dairy Company and had also worked as a salesman for Oakwood Mobile Homes. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 during 6 to 9 p.m. visitation at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
FREDA MAE BAYS, 75, of Huntington, died Sept. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Kroger. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON ANN DALTON CARSTENSEN, 55, of Huntington, fiancée of Curtis Rammage of Huntington, died Sept. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
MARVIN JACKSON CRILE, 49 of Micco, W.Va., husband of Tessa Dawn Thompson Crile, died Sept. 26 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a coal trucker driver. Funeral service at noon Oct. 3 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home.
SALLY LOU CHAPMAN DAVIS, 89, OF HUNTINGTON died Sept. 27 at the Village at Riverview Assisted Living. At Sally’s request, cremation will take place and then memorialized in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Baptist Church Food Bank, 610 28th Street, Huntington, WV, 25702. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SHARON ELIZABETH DOYLE, 68 of Pinsonfork, Ky., wife of Larry Doyle, died Sept. 20 at home. She worked as the manager for Big Lots. Celebration of life at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Canada (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church. Friends and family gather from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the church. Arrangements are directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
LEOTA REBECCA HATFIELD, 89, of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of Rush Fredrick Hatfield, died Sept. 25 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a was a grocery clerk for the former Varney's Associated Stores, Piggy Wiggly and Food City. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in the Julius Williamson Cemetery, Forest Hills. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home www.rerogersfh.com.
ARLENE LILLIAN HOEFT, 98, of Huntington, widow of Godfrey Hoeft, died Sept. 29. She was a retired recorder from the University of Michigan. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Burial at a later time in Arborcrest Cemetery, Ann Arbor, Mich. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELSA IRENE McCOY, 94, of Ypsilanti, Mich., formerly of West Virginia, died Sept. 24. Funeral service will be Oct. 3 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
DERICK LEE NIDA SR., 64, of Barboursville, died Sept. 27. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home. Burial following in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
LARRY RAY STOLLINGS, 87, of Barboursville, husband of Patricia Pack Stollings, died Sept. 27 at home. He was a retired Senior Chief in the US Navy. Funeral service at noon Oct. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL ANTHONY WILDS, 72, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Carol Kelley Wilds, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He retired as a Millwright for Local Union 1519 1090. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Oct. 1 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, County Road 26, Ironton. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.