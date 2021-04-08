The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CRYSTAL CANTRELL CASSELL, 37, of Chattaroy, W.Va., daughter of Tommy Cantrell of Williamson, W.Va., died April 2. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 8, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Cantrell Cemetery, Ben Creek, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
GARY NEIL FONDUK, 66 of Huntington, husband of Charmaine Marcum Fonduk, died March 31. He was the former president of Fonduk Honda in Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, beginning at noon. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow current COVID-19 Guidelines. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LARRY EUGENE GILLMAN, 63, of Omar, W.Va., widower of Linda Gillman, died April 4 at home. Memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon April 9 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
ELMUS O. GUY, 84, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Jeryln Guy, died April 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES J. KESSICK, 73, of Ashland, widower of Glenda Kessick, died April 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
VERNON LEE MARTIN, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Gail Hardin Martin, died April 7 at Encompass Health, Huntington. He was a retired sheet metal worker with H.T. Boggs Sheet Metal and Roofing. Funeral services will be conducted at noon April 12 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOSEPH SCOTT OSBORNE, 58, of Kistler, W.Va., father of Joey Osborne of Ohio, Jennifer and Jalynn Osborne, both of West Virginia, died April 5 at home. Burial in Osborne Family Cemetery, Loredo, W.Va., at a later date. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DAVID ALLEN RATLIFF, 65, of Kenova, husband of Deborah Ratliff, died April 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired lineman and mechanic for Norfolk Southern and worked at IATSE Local 369. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOETTA JOYCE SCHULTZ, 74, of Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Antonio Alonzo Schultz, died April 7. There will be a private graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
GLENDA SHARON SHANNON, 77, of Lesage died April 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 10 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. www.beardmortuary.com.
BARBARA JEAN THOMPSON, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Thomas Thompson, died April 7, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
KATHLEEN L. WATSON, 93, of Crown City, Ohio, died April 7 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family is requesting everyone to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBBIE WILSON 57, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 27 at home. A graveside memorial services will be held at noon April 10 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.