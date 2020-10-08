The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHYLLIS NICOLE ADKINS, 47, of Mallory, W.Va., wife of Roger Lee Adkins Jr., died Oct. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a direct support professional at ResCare. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Lundale Freewill Baptist Church; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
JACK WINSTON BLACK of Milton, widower of Judith Ann Black, died Oct. 5. A private service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EUGENE “DUGE” CLAY, 83, of East Lynn, widower of Linda Sue Adkins Clay, died Oct. 6 at home. He was are retired WVDOH truck driver. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 11, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation one before service. Social distancing and face masks requested of everyone attending.
LORA MAE FERGUSON, 90, of Ashland, widow of Charles Ferguson, died Oct. 7 in Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 10, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing an masks will be practiced.
DR. RAYMOND HOWARD THORNTON of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., died Oct. 1. Private graveside service at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.