The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBORAH ANN ALBERT, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 4 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA ALLEN, 86 of Chesapeake Ohio, died July 29 at home. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN HORNSBY BIAS, 72 of Huntington, father of Brett Dunbar Bias, Connor Lockett Bias and Dylan Reed Bias, died July 31 at home. He was formerly employed by Special Metals and Rockwell Corporation. Private family services will be held. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
CARLA DEE BUNN, 77 of Huntington, mother of Michael Bunn of Prichard, died Aug. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was retired from American Benefit Corporation. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
SHELBY JEAN GODWIN CALHOUN, 83, of Huntington, widow of Thamer Leonard Calhoun, died July 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DORIS O. COOPER, 91, of Barboursville died Aug. 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES LESTER CREMEANS, 66, of Huntington, husband of Shirley Jean Bowman Cremeans, died Aug. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOWELL JACKSON FELLURE, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Jean Lovejoy Fellure, died July 31 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from General Electric in Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
STEPHANIE BRIAN NICHOLE GILLISPIE, 35 of Huntington, daughter of Stephen and Cathy Williams Gillispie, died July 15. No services are scheduled. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET EUGENIA HOLLAND, 69, of Huntington, widow of Saul Holland Jr., died Aug. 1 in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was a retired seamstress for City Linen and Towel. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
FRANKLIN DAVIS MILLER, 84, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Huntington, father of Leslie Dobbins, died July 21 in Albuquerque. He worked in Security IT. Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TEDDY DEAN MOORE II, 24, of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., formerly of South Point, Ohio, son of Teddy Moore and Rosemary Wertman Moore, died July 29. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.
BERL BRUCE PACK, 85, of Ceredo, husband of Judy Pack, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
JUDY L. PULLIAM, 73, of Ashland, widow of James Pulliam, died Aug. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RANDALL KYLE SARGENT, 83, of Huntington died July 10 in Grayson's Assisted Living. He was the General Chairman of the United Transportation Union. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Committal service at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
TONI MICHELLE SCOTT, 43, of Ironton, wife of Stephen Shane Scott, died July 30 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was employed by River Run Health Care in Coal Grove, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at a later time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BONNIE JEAN SIMPSON, 79, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Carl David Simpson, died July 31 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Union Baptist Church, 10109 State Route 141, Kitts Hill. Burial will follow in Flagsprings Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses would be appreciated. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JONATHAN LUKE SPURLOCK, 30, of Huntington, son of Mark Edward Spurlock Sr. and Lisa Flora, died July 31 at home. He worked at Taylor Iron and Metal. Celebration of Life visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.