The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM TAYLOR BOWLES JR., 67, of Huntington, husband of Ellen Bowles, died Feb. 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MYRA LOUISE VALLANCE CARPENTER, 77, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 8 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BETTY DELORES KERSEY SMITH FIELDS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Carl Smith and Gerald Fields, died Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.wallaceffh.com
CURTIS RAY HAGER, 94, of Branchland, W.Va., widower of Dortha Hager, died Feb. 6 at Cabell Healthcare Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
RICHARD WAYNE LINDENMUTH, 72, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Baraba Lindenmuth, died Feb. 9 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to service. per his wishes, his remains will be cremated following the services.
DON EDWARD VANCE, 62, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Feb. 7 at his residence. He was retired from DEV Trucking. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
