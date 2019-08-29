The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
THELMA L. BARCUS, 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Dwayne Boster of Crown City, Ohio and David Boster of Gallipolis, died Aug. 29 in Arbors at Gallipolis. She was a retired cook from Holzer Hospital. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Saturday, King's Chapel Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
VETINA BAYLOUS, 56, of Salt Rock, died Aug. 22. Visitation will be 1 p.m., Aug. 31, at , service 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS L. BETZ, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Ronald Betz, died Aug. 27. She was a nurse at Holzer Hospital, North Hollywood Hospital in California and Grant Hospital, Columbus. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARJORIE MAY BOND, 93, of Huntington, died Aug. 28. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MABEL CLARK CASSIDY, 94, of Genoa, widow of Leonard Cassidy, died Aug. 28 at home. Funeral arrangements will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Edgar Maynard Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
HENRY REXFORD CHRISTIAN, 91, of Huntington, died Aug. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. A procession will leave the funeral home following the visitation. www.rollinsfh.com.
CRYSTAL BAUMGARDNER DUNKLE, 58, of Lucasville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAZEL L. FINCH, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio died Aug. 28 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private family burial will take place at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, OhioVisitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY DAVID HEARNE, 67, of Ashland, husband of Sharon Marie Graham Hearne, died Aug. 26 in the Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ashland Oil and Marathon Petroleum where was an operator and then a training specialist. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA MAE MUNCY, 52, of Stone, Ky., died Aug. 27 in Good Shepherd Community Nursing Home, Phelps, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 30, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the funeral home.
SHIRLEY ANN WOMELDORF PRICE, 80, of Huntington, widow of Charles W. Price, died Aug. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from AEP. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES CARL SAUNDERS, 92, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Ann Elizabeth Rinesmith Saunders, died Aug. 28. He was a farmer and former Gallia County Commissioner. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Resident Fund, 1200 Sand Hill Rd., Point Pleasant, WV 25550. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DOW SIMPSON, 94, of Greenville, W.Va., widower of Juanita Blankenship Simpson, died Aug. 27 at home. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company. A celebration of life, 11 a.m. Aug. 31, Greenville Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
JENNIFER SUE VINSON, 61, of Ironton, mother of Marcus Royal of Ironton, died Aug. 28 at home. She worked as an assembler for Liebert Corporation. There will be a graveside service at a later time. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
WILLIAM LESTER WINTERS, 89, of Deering, Ohio, widower of Mollie Jeanne Sperry Winters, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Trauma Center. He retired from Barrett’s Allied Chemical. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.