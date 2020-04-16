The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARJORIE WILLIAMS ADAMS, 103, of Wayne, widow of John Williams and Marion Adams, died April 10. Private graveside services will be conducted at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church, 216 3rd Street, Huntington, WV, 25705. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THOMAS PAUL BALDWIN, 53, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 15 at home. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DICKIE CLINE, 75, of Baisden, W.Va., died April 13. Funeral service 2 p.m. April 16, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cline Family Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ANDREW TERRILL DENNEN, 56, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died April 14. There will be no public services. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
LOREEN MAYNARD, 91, of Huntington, died April 14. Private graveside funeral services will be on Saturday, April 18 at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She had worked at Hillview Nursing Home, National Mattress Company and American National Rubber. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
MAURICE PLEASANT, 85, of Burlington, Ohio, father of Michael Pleasant, Maurice Pleasant Jr. and Marvin Pleasant, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. April 18, Burlington 37 Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHNNIE “BUDDY” SALMONS JR., 81, of Huntington, husband of Joan “Kitty” Davis Salmons, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family graveside service will be held April 17, at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHERYL A. STEVENS, 51, of Ironton, wife of William Doug Stevens, died April 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was an LPN in home healthcare. There will be no services at this time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.philipsfuneralhome.net.
LEONARD DALE YOUNG, 61, of Huntington died April 14. Due to the current health concerns in our country, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.