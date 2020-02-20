The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARISMA ESMONÉT ALLEN, infant daughter of Vaunda and Charles Edward Allen III of Huntington, died Feb. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Full Gospel Assembly, Huntington. Friends are welcome at noon. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
LOUIS BERES, 77, of Switzer, W.Va., brother of Kendall Beres of Winter Garden, Fla., and sister Valletta Sheldon of West Virginia, died Feb. 16. He was a former employee of Guyan Machinery. Funeral arrangements were made through Collins Funeral Home. No public service is scheduled.
EVA MARIE CLAY of Gilbert, W.Va., died Feb. 17. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 22, First Missionary Baptist Church, Gilbert; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LUCILLE ESTEP, 95, of Ashland, mother of Linda Gullett of Summerset, Ky., Deloris Clark and Emma Sue Mullins of Ashland, died Feb. 19 in Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral services will be at noon Feb. 22, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM L. FULTZ, 81, of Ashland, husband of Elizabeth Ann Kouns Fultz, died Feb. 17 at home. He was an electrician for AK Steel. Services were private. Burial was in Ashland Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
MARY ELLEN GANNON, 70 of Huntington, wife of Richard Joseph Gannon Sr., died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former Cabell County schoolteacher. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CONSTANCE SHANNON GILBERT, 75 of Huntington, formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., died Feb. 4 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Our Lady of Fatima Church, Huntington. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. at the church. www.beardmortuary.com.
MARLENE CHRISTIAN LAWLESS, 56, of Ironton, wife of Robert Lawless, died Feb. 19 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Tracy Brrammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JOSEPH LEROY McGLONE, 73, of Argillite, Ky., husband of Deloris Hutchinson McGlone, died Feb. 19 at home. He was a farmer, cattleman and independent brick mason and a maintenance supervisor for Boyd County schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 22, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfunerlahome.com.
MICHAEL TONEY JACOBS, 59, of Amherstdale, W.Va., husband of Doris Jean Marcum Jacobs, died Feb. 17 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a coal mine foreman. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
PAUL EVERETT JARRELL, 92, of Wayne, husband of Minnie Marie Aldridge Jarrell, died Feb. 17 at home. He was a retired welder for Martiki Coal in Kentucky and Babock and Wilcox in Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES C. LARSEN of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Marlene Larsen, Feb. 18. He retired from the US Navy and from the Naval Hospital Portsmouth where he served as the Administrative Services Officer and Network Manager with the Substance Abuse Program. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Va., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. www.hollomon-brown.com.
DANNY LOWE MOONEY, 52, of Ashland, husband of Julie Jarvis Money, died Feb. 17. He retired from the Ashland Police Department and was a Federal Court security officer. Celebration of life will be 6 p. m. Feb. 21, Garner Missionary Baptist Church; visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Carley Mooney College Fund at PNC Bank. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GLENETTA L. OWENS, 57 of Lorado, W.Va., died Feb. 16. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 23, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DEBORAH KAY PORTER, 68, of Huntington, wife of Ronald L. Porter, died Feb. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired seamstress from Corbin Ltd. Private graveside services were conducted at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH EDWARD QUEEN JR., 56, of Painsville, Ohio, son of Kenneth and JoAnn Taylor Frazier Queen of Painsville, Ohio, died Feb. 18 at home. He was a custodian at WalMart. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home.
HELEN LOUISE SHAFER, 92, of Onstead, Mich., widow of Wilford Shafer, died Feb. 18 in Lenawee Medical Care Facility, Adrian, Mich. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSHUA TIVIS SNELL, 36, of Delbarton, W.V.a, son of Eddie Snell, died Feb. 15. He was attending Independence University and served 2 tours in Iraq with the United States Army. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARIAM LOU THOMAS of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 18. She was a retired elementary school teacher from Ironton City Schools. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.