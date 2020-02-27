The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CATHERINE MARIE CASE, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
FRANKLIN ELLIOT HATFIELD, 31, of Charmco, W.Va., died Feb. 22 at CAMC Memorial. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Newtown Free Pentecostal Church; burial at Ellison Hatfield Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com
JEREMY DAVID LEGG, 28, of Anchorage, Alaska, formerly of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Feb. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
ORVILLE MCCLOUD, 92, of Huntington, husband of Delia McCloud, died Feb. 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a carpet installer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
DOROTHY EVELYN MOORE, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Alvin Moore Jr. and Frances Moore, died Feb. 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
LINDA LOU OWENS, 76, of Sidney, Ky., widow of henry Owens, died Feb. 25 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Visitation 6-9 p.m., Feb. 27, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to help with funeral expenses. www.hatfieldfc.com
PATRICIA GAIL PARSLEY, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Dave Reynolds, died Feb. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DORIS ANN PATRICK, 87, of Ashland, Ky., widow of William Patrick, died Feb. 26 at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ashland, Ky. www.steenfuneralhome.com
GLEN ALVIN SMITH, 87, of Wayne, widower of Loretta Smith, died Feb. 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Miller Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JASON CORBETT STANLEY, 40, of Charleston, son of Joseph and Susan Stanley, died Feb. 20. He was a nurse anesthetist. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 29, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Stanley Family Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
EILEEN A. WILSON, 87, of Ironton, Ohio, wife of Floyd Wilson Jr., died Feb. 26 at Community Hospice Care Center. She was retired from Artley Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com